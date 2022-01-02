Cold wave to continue in Punjab, Haryana; Tamil Nadu to see more rains

Follow us on Image Source : AP An Indian woman wrapped in a shawl walks on a cold morning in New Delhi.

Northwest India, except Punjab and Haryana, is likely to see some respite from the intensifying coldwave during the next 5-7 days while isolated heavy rainfall activity may continue over south Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are very likely to remain in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

"Cold wave conditions are also likely over Odisha on January 3-4 and in isolated pockets of eastern Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours," it said.

Minimum temperatures were in the range of 2-6 degree Celsius over Punjab, parts of north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and parts of north Madhya Pradesh. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Punjab and in isolated pockets over Haryana in the past one day, the IMD added.

The IMD also said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India in the next one day and gradual rise by 3-5 degree Celsius for subsequent 3-4 days. Hence, the minimum temperatures will be above normal to appreciably above normal from January 4.

It has forecast that two consecutive active Western Disturbances and their induced systems with moisture incursion from Arabian Sea are likely to affect northwest and adjoining central India during the next seven days.

"Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during January 5-7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5. Isolated thunderstorms activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, accompanied with hail storms over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on January 5," the IMD said.

