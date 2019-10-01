Image Source : FILE Delhi government allows Ramlilas to use loudspeakers till midnight

The Delhi government on Tuesday allowed the organisers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dusshera and other religious functions to use loudspeakers and public address system between 10 p.m. and 12 at midnight till October 9, a statement said.

In a letter to Delhi Police, copy of which is with IANS, the government said the Delhi Environment and Forest Minister has given his permission to the request of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Unit) for use of loudspeakers and public address system between 10 p.m. and 12 at midnight.

"I am directed to convey that Delhi Environment and Forest Minister has considered the request in public interest and has accorded permission to use loudspeakers and public address system between 10 p.m. and 12 at midnight with immediate effect up to October 9 by the organisers of Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dusshera and other religious functions on their seeking permission from Delhi Police," Arun Mishra, Special Secretary, Environment said in the letter, dated October 1.

However, he said the noise level shall not breach the noise standards for the residential area. "Delhi Police should try to enforce it strictly," it added.

As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, a loudspeaker or a public address system cannot be used between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except in closed premises for communication within, or during a public emergency.

However, it also says that the state government may permit the use of loudspeakers or public address system between 10 p.m. to 12.00 midnight on or during any cultural or religious festive occasion of a limited duration not exceeding fifteen days in all in a calendar year.

