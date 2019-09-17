Delhi government to give Rs 1 cr each to families of 8 deceased cops

Image Source : PTI Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr each to families of 8 deceased cops

The Delhi government on Tuesday finalised the names of eight Delhi Police personnel who died on duty for the grant of ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to their families.

"Delhi government today has cleared names of eight Delhi Police personnel for grant of ex gratia of Rs 1 crore who died while performing bonafide official duty," Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"They are families of Vijay Singh, ASI, Jeetender, ASI, Mahavir Singh, ASI, Guljhari Lal, Head Constable, Raj Pal Singh Kasana, Head Constable, Khajan Singh, SI, Dharambir Singh, ASI (Exe.), and Amarpal, Constable," the government said in a statement.

Sisodia directed the officials to immediately go ahead with the ex-gratia payment to the grieving families.

Vijay Singh, ASI, was performing the duties of Personal Security Officer of Bhupender Singh on the orders of the Delhi High Court. He was accompanying Bhupender Singh on April 30, 2019, when miscreants came on a motorcycle and opened fire at them. Vijay Singh sustained injuries and later died.

Jeetender Singh, ASI was on traffic duty. On November 13 , 2018, he stopped a tempo which was violating traffic rules. The driver tried to run him over. He held on to the handle of the speeding vehicle but finally fell down and succumbed to his injuries.

Mahavir Singh, ASI, was on drunken drive checking duty. On July 12, 2018, he tried to stop a car. Instead of stopping, the car driver barged into the barricades and eventually hit him. He succumbed to his injuries during his treatment.

Guljhari Lal, Head Constable, was on night picket duty at Dwarka underpass on January 7, 2019 when the driver of a speeding car hit the barricades and fled from the spot. The barricade was flung into the air by the force of the impact and hit Guljhari Lal. He was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead.

Rajpal Singh Kasana, Head Constable, was chasing an illegal arms supplier on January 14, 2019, when a car hit his motorcycle and he succumbed to his injuries.

Khajan Singh, SI, was visiting Jhajjar in search of missing children on October 20, 2017, where he died in a road accident.

Dharambir Singh, ASI, was on duty on October 20, 2017, collecting sensitive information about some gang members when he met with a road accident and died.

Amarpal, Constable, was travelling on December 21,2017, for investigation of a case when he met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries.

The scheme of giving Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of martyrs killed on duty was first launched in April 2015, months after the AAP came to power.

However, it was halted by the then Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung.

In July 2018, the Delhi Cabinet re-approved the scheme.

