Image Source : INDIA TV. 5 injured in cyclinder blast at Delhi's Azadpur.

As many as five people, including women, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Azadpur area of Delhi on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 am today. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot which successfully doused the flames.

The injured have been taken to hospital for medical treatment. More details are awaited in this regard.

