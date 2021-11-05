Delhi: Cylinder explodes in Jaffrabad; 4 fire personnel injured

Four personnel from the Fire Department have been injured due to a fire that followed a cylinder explosion at a house in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi.
Fire fighting operation is underway. More details are awaited.
