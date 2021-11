Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Delhi: One dead in fire at house in Jahangirpuri.

A person died on Friday in a fire that broke out at a house in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed.

According to the fire officials, the incident took place at around 9:00 pm on Friday in Tomar colony of the Jahangirpuri area.

After receiving the information, three fire engines were rushed immediately to the location for firefighting, the officials said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

