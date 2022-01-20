Delhi reports 12,306 fresh Covid cases today, 10% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The active cases count was recorded at 68,730.

Delhi reported 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, and 43 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The active cases count was recorded at 68,730.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 21.48%, the data said further.

On wednesday, Delhi reported 13,785 fresh Covid-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the infection while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile said that hospital bed occupancy in Delhi during the third wave of COVID-19 has been significantly lower than the second wave last year, which had stretched the healthcare infrastructure to its limits.

Presenting an analysis of the positivity rate and hospitalisation trends during the second and third wave in the national capital, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the hospital bed occupancy remained significantly high from April 1 to almost May 20, 2021.

"However, despite an increase in the positivity rate in the current wave, those requiring (hospital) beds and hospitalisation during the third wave is significantly lower," Bhushan said.

The number of active cases in Delhi is in the range of 75,000 to 78,000. Of these, only 2,500 to 2,600 patients are hospitalised, he added.

