Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala reports 54 new cases in last 24 hours
Live now

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala reports 54 new cases in last 24 hours

The tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday (January 19) in India.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2022 7:04 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates, Omicron cases in India, Omicron death toll India, Omicron covid19, Omi
Image Source : PTI.

A healthworker takes swab sample of an athlete for Covid test at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi. 

 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala reported 54 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the total count of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 645. Out of these cases, 434 patients had come from low-risk countries, 107 from high-risk countries, 80 patients through contact tracing and 24 persons from other states. Kerala reported 34,199 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The state has 1,68,383 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday (January 19) in India.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant UPDATES |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 20, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron vaccine could be available in Netherlands by April

    A vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could be available in the Netherlands by the end of April, Dutch Health Minister Ernst Kuipers wrote on Wednesday in a letter to the parliament. In his letter, Kuipers responded to a question from Democrats 66 Member of Parliament Jan Paternotte regarding whether pharmaceutical companies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are working on an Omicron-adapted vaccine.

  • Jan 20, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Jharkhand reported 2,617 fresh COVID cases on Jan 19

    Jharkhand reported 2,617 fresh COVID cases, 3,769 recoveries, and 12 deaths on Wednesday. 

     

  • Jan 20, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala reports 54 new cases of Omicron variant

    Kerala reported 54 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the total count of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 645. Out of these cases, 434 patients had come from low-risk countries, 107 from high-risk countries, 80 patients through contact tracing and 24 persons from other states. Kerala reported 34,199 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The state has 1,68,383 active COVID-19 cases.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News