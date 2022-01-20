Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala reports 54 new cases in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthworker takes swab sample of an athlete for Covid test at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre in Daryaganj, New Delhi.

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala reported 54 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the state government, the total count of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 645. Out of these cases, 434 patients had come from low-risk countries, 107 from high-risk countries, 80 patients through contact tracing and 24 persons from other states. Kerala reported 34,199 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The state has 1,68,383 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday (January 19) in India.

Latest India News