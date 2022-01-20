Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 3.17 lakh new cases, 491 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 19,24,051 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2022 10:03 IST



A healthworker administers a dose of Covid vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Gurugram on Jan 19, 2022. 

 

Highlights

  • The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 19,24,051 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,693
  • Daily positivity rate is at 16.41 per cent on Jan 20

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,17,532 new cases of the novel coronavirus, breaching the 3 lakh mark for the first time in eight months, along with 491 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 20), the country saw a total of 2,23,990 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,58,07,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 19,24,051 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 9,287 on Thursday.   

The daily COVID positivity rate is at 16.41 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,93,56,830 samples have been tested up to January 19 for COVID-19. Of these 19,35,180 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the infection on Wednesday while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to the data shared by the Health Department.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days. The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 per cent.

The city had reported 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday while the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 443 17  8366 176  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 44935 8827  2067984 1222  14522   8
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 241  55602 194  282      
4 Assam 36508 5601  627372 2723  6248 15    15
5 Bihar 30482 3403  756629 7455  12156 11    11
6 Chandigarh 9966 388  70210 1112  1093   2
7 Chhattisgarh 32021 252  1029826 5364  13682   9
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 231 15  10840 27  4      
9 Delhi 75282 2830  1647224 16580  25460 35    35
10 Goa 22807 810  192724 3119  3576   7
11 Gujarat 90726 11126  876166 9828  10186 12    12
12 Haryana 59367 2067  803834 6768  10136 12    12
13 Himachal Pradesh 14918 1279  233215 1861  3909   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 26236 4559  341854 1255  4579   4
15 Jharkhand 27422 1164  380292 3769  5225 12    12
16 Karnataka 267679 17269  3023034 23209  38486 21    21
17 Kerala*** 169109 25890  5244206 8193  51160 49  85 134
18 Ladakh 1020 55  22643 130  222      
19 Lakshadweep 185 37  10383 51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 43973 4523  798119 3069  10552   5
21 Maharashtra 268484 2943  6915407 46591  141934 49    49
22 Manipur 2004 213  124212 145  2015      
23 Meghalaya 1444 126  84139 142  1492      
24 Mizoram 9075 63  146403 918  576   2
25 Nagaland 515 61  31948 52  704   1
26 Odisha 78038 4816  1080562 6785  8494   6
27 Puducherry 11344 951  129319 895  1896   3
28 Punjab 45505 1528  622313 6160  16846 29    29
29 Rajasthan 74561 5173  986412 8213  9031 12    12
30 Sikkim 2398 241  32917 186  415      
31 Tamil Nadu 170661 9490  2806501 17456  37073 35    35
32 Telangana 24253 1781  689878 1773  4065   3
33 Tripura 7619 569  86914 609  855   7
34 Uttarakhand 22962 2342  351715 2054  7456   6
35 Uttar Pradesh 98238 2876  1760800 20532  22990   6
36 West Bengal 151702 4009  1757066 15418  20193 38    38
Total# 1924051 93051  35807029 223990  487693 406  85 491
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 49 deaths reported on 19th January + 85 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

