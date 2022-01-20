Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 3.17 lakh new cases, 491 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 19,24,051 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,693
- Daily positivity rate is at 16.41 per cent on Jan 20
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,17,532 new cases of the novel coronavirus, breaching the 3 lakh mark for the first time in eight months, along with 491 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 20), the country saw a total of 2,23,990 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,58,07,029.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 19,24,051 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 9,287 on Thursday.
The daily COVID positivity rate is at 16.41 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,93,56,830 samples have been tested up to January 19 for COVID-19. Of these 19,35,180 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the infection on Wednesday while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to the data shared by the Health Department.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days. The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 per cent.
The city had reported 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday while the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|443
|17
|8366
|176
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|44935
|8827
|2067984
|1222
|14522
|8
|8
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1938
|241
|55602
|194
|282
|4
|Assam
|36508
|5601
|627372
|2723
|6248
|15
|15
|5
|Bihar
|30482
|3403
|756629
|7455
|12156
|11
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|9966
|388
|70210
|1112
|1093
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|32021
|252
|1029826
|5364
|13682
|9
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|231
|15
|10840
|27
|4
|9
|Delhi
|75282
|2830
|1647224
|16580
|25460
|35
|35
|10
|Goa
|22807
|810
|192724
|3119
|3576
|7
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|90726
|11126
|876166
|9828
|10186
|12
|12
|12
|Haryana
|59367
|2067
|803834
|6768
|10136
|12
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|14918
|1279
|233215
|1861
|3909
|7
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26236
|4559
|341854
|1255
|4579
|4
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|27422
|1164
|380292
|3769
|5225
|12
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|267679
|17269
|3023034
|23209
|38486
|21
|21
|17
|Kerala***
|169109
|25890
|5244206
|8193
|51160
|49
|85
|134
|18
|Ladakh
|1020
|55
|22643
|130
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|185
|37
|10383
|7
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|43973
|4523
|798119
|3069
|10552
|5
|5
|21
|Maharashtra
|268484
|2943
|6915407
|46591
|141934
|49
|49
|22
|Manipur
|2004
|213
|124212
|145
|2015
|23
|Meghalaya
|1444
|126
|84139
|142
|1492
|24
|Mizoram
|9075
|63
|146403
|918
|576
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|515
|61
|31948
|52
|704
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|78038
|4816
|1080562
|6785
|8494
|6
|6
|27
|Puducherry
|11344
|951
|129319
|895
|1896
|3
|3
|28
|Punjab
|45505
|1528
|622313
|6160
|16846
|29
|29
|29
|Rajasthan
|74561
|5173
|986412
|8213
|9031
|12
|12
|30
|Sikkim
|2398
|241
|32917
|186
|415
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|170661
|9490
|2806501
|17456
|37073
|35
|35
|32
|Telangana
|24253
|1781
|689878
|1773
|4065
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|7619
|569
|86914
|609
|855
|7
|7
|34
|Uttarakhand
|22962
|2342
|351715
|2054
|7456
|6
|6
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|98238
|2876
|1760800
|20532
|22990
|6
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|151702
|4009
|1757066
|15418
|20193
|38
|38
|Total#
|1924051
|93051
|35807029
|223990
|487693
|406
|85
|491
|***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 49 deaths reported on 19th January + 85 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Can a person be infected with Omicron twice? Here's what experts have to say
ALSO READ: India's first homegrown mRNA vaccine to be tested amid Omicron spike: Official sources