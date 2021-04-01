COVID-19: Sharp rise of 2,790 new cases in Delhi in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Visitors wearing masks stand in a queue before entering the Delhi Zoological Park after it reopened, after remaining shut for a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi's COVID-19 graph witnesses a sharp spike with the national capital reporting 2,790 new cases in the last 24 hours. A health bulletin released by the government said that the city reported nine more deaths taking the total toll to 11,036.

The number of active cases now stands at 10,498 and total recoveries have reached 6,43,686, the bulletin said.

Delhi had reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Friday (April 2) in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. The meeting will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced that students of any class should not be called to schools physically in the new academic session till further orders.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also told schools that teaching and learning activities may commence from April 1 for students through digital mode for academic session 2021-22.

"It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1t April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session," an official notification said.

