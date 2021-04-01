India records 72,330 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths, biggest 1-day spike since early October

Image Source : AP Commuters wait to board suburban trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus prior to the night curfew that has been introduced to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai, Maharashtra

India on Thursday reported over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. As many as 72,330 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and 459 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country, the highest since December 5. Of the 72,330 new infections, 39,544 cases were reported from Maharashtra. Chhattisgarh recorded its highest ever count, with 4,563 cases. Karnataka also reported over 4,000 cases.

With 459 new deaths, the death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,927. There are 5,84,055 active cases in the nation as of now.

Apart from Maharashtra, which reported 243 deaths, Punjab (55), Chhattisgarh (39), Karnataka (26) and Tamil Nadu (19) were the other big contributors. At least 14 states reported zero deaths on Wednesday.

Furthermore, 40,382 people were discharged after recovery on Wednesday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,14,74,683.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, A total of 24,47,98,621 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 31st March 2021. Of these, 11,25,681 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 6,51,17,896 people have been vaccinated across the country till now. From today, the government will vaccinate all above 45 years.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

