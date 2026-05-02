Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia joke about India's Got Latent controversy on Kapil Sharma's Show | Watch

New Delhi:

More than a year after the India’s Got Talent controversy, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have reunited on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the full episode is set to air in sometime (at 8 PM), the makers have released a new promo that has left fans incredibly excited for the upcoming episode.

The teaser features a witty exchange between Samay and Ranveer, in which Kapil Sharma is seen playfully teasing Ranveer about last year's controversy. Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared highly impressed by Samay’s quick wit and spontaneous punchlines; he even went so far as to give Samay a hug.

Ranveer praises Samay

In the upcoming episode, Ranveer praises Samay, stating, ;He has a very pure heart, and people need to know that.' To this, Kapil Sharma quipped, 'Yes—after all, if you manage to get someone's show shut down and they still let you live, they must truly have a pure heart!' The playful roasting continued when Ranveer remarked, 'Over the past year, our friendship has deepened significantly.' Samay jokingly retorted, 'That’s just how he feels about it. But it’s true.'

Kapil then chimed in, noting that this was bound to happen, as both of them were 'in the same boat' during the controversy, adding, 'They must have faced the same legal charges, too, right?'

Samay's joke

Meanwhile, Samay took the opportunity to compliment both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. In response, Sidhu offered Samay some words of wisdom, 'Son, if God closes one door, He opens ten windows. You just need to be the kind of person who looks for the windows.'

Samay responded with his signature wit, 'People throw stones at us using all of those things, Sir!' Everyone burst into laughter at Samay's reply. Sidhu, too, laughed heartily and, while embracing Samay, said, 'Love you, son! Absolutely brilliant!'

The episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia is set to stream tonight at 8 PM on Netflix.

Also Read: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia to feature on The Great Indian Kapil Show; here's when it airs