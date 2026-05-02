Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia to feature on The Great Indian Kapil Show; here's when it airs

New Delhi:

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps are all set to appear together on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show in a special episode marking World Laughter Day. The announcement has created quite a buzz among social media users, as this will be the first time the duo appears together after the India’s Got Latent controversy.

For the unversed, the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix in December 2025 and continued till March 2026, featuring 13 episodes. Now, a special episode featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia will air on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Read on to find out the episode's release timings.

Samay Raina's episode release timing on The Great Indian Kapil Show

For those wondering about the release timing of the special episode featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the episode will stream on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 PM on Netflix.

This is a developing story.

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