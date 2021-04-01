Delhi school students not to be called in new academic session, Directorate of Education orders

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Students of any class in Delhi schools should not be called for new academic session till further orders, the Directorate of Education announced on Thursday.

The decision comes in the wake of a sudden rise in Covid cases in the national capital.

Delhi reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 percent, while 11 more people succumbed to the pathogen. The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,62,430. Over 6.42 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city had recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.

It reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.

READ MORE: 3-day lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara as Covid cases rise

Latest Education News