Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI 3-day lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara as Covid cases rise

A three-day lockdown has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara as it reported a rise in coronavirus cases. The decision was taken by the district administration at an emergency meeting.

The lockdown will be effective in town areas of Chhindwara on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All markets will be closed during this period. The lockdown will be clamped within 5 kilometers radius of the city.

Madhya Pradesh had on Monday reported 2,323 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,91,006.

