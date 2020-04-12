Dip in Delhi's air quality; IMD predicts strong surface winds

Air pollution in the national capital region increased a notch and stood in "moderate" category on Sunday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), tiny particles in the air known as PM 2.5 are docked at 56, while PM 10 stood at 104 in the "moderate" range.

As per the data published by the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI at Delhi Technological University stood at 108, 131 in Mundaka, 96 in Dwarka, 80 in ITO and 92 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The quality of air was in the "good" category last week, but spiked on March 6 after people burst crackers to "challenge the darkness" as a sign of participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights and lighting diyas and lamps to mark the fight against the coronavirus crisis.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital will hover over 37 and 22 degrees, respectively.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted "strong surface winds during the day-time".

Meanwhile, AQI in Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai was docked in the "satisfactory" category at 65, 98 and 82, respectively.

