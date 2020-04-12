Gujarat coronavirus cases near 500-mark at 493; check district-wise list

Image Source : PTI Medics check police personnel at Metas Adventist Hospital in the wake of coronavirus pandemic during a nationwide lockdown, in Surat.

Gujarat coronavirus cases in the country are nearing 500-mark as confirmed patients are now at 493 while 23 people have died in the state. In Gujarat, a total of 19 districts have been affected by the novel coronavirus positive cases. In the last 12 hours, Vadodara saw 18 new cases, Ahmedabad 16, and one each in Bharuch and Chotta Udepur. Among the three patients who died on Saturday included a male (65) with comorbid condition like diabetes, admitted in the Civil hospital, Ahmedabad. Another male (70) also died at the Civil Hospital. A male patient (65) admitted in Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital too succumbed to the dreaded virus. Ten patients were discharged on Saturday after treatment, taking the total to 44 in Gujarat. Ahmedabad has maximum 266 cases, Vadodara 95, Surat 28, Bhavnagar 23, Rajkot 18, Gandhinagar 15, Patan 14, Bharuch 8, Anand 5, Kutch 4, Porbandar and Chotta Udepur with 3 each, Mehsana and Gir-Somnath two each, and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod one each.

Gujarat coronavirus cases district-wise list

Districts coronavirus cases Ahmedabad 266 Vadodara 95 Rajkot 18 Gandhinagar 15 Surat 28 Bhavnagar 23 Porbander 3 Gir Somnath 2 Mehsana 2 Kutch 4 Panchmahal 1 Patan 14 Chota Udaipur 3 Jamnagar 1 Morbi 1 Anand 7 Sabarkatha 1 Dahod 1 Bharuch 8

"We have found one boy (6) positive in Gandhinagar's Rancharda village, now admitted in the BJ Medical College quarantine facility. Just like the Jamnagar infant case, his source of infection is yet to be found," said Jayanti Ravi, Health Secretary. "Like Friday, we have taken another important decision. Apart from the clusters of hotspots in the city areas, we will be taking samples from other areas of the cities too," added Ravi.

This was because some positive cases on Saturday were found outside the hotspots in Ahmedabad. Two positive cases were detected from Navrangpura and Sarangpur. "Out of the total 402 active cases, the condition of 398 is stable. The condition of 4 is critical and are on ventilators," added Ravi.

"In the last 24 hours, we have drawn 2,045 samples, of which 90 tested positive, 1,548 negative and 407 are pending," added Ravi. The Health Department has till now carried out 9,763, out of which 468 are positive, 8,888 negative and 407 are pending.

"As many as 12,042 persons are in quarantine, including 10,735 at home, 1,135 in government facilities and 172 in private facilities," added Ravi.

