Hydroxychloroquine exported from India reaches US; picture surfaces 

After President Donald Trump demanded the supply of Hydroxychloroquine to the US, a consignment of Hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport on Sunday. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu took to Twitter and said: "Supporting our partner in the fight against #COVID19." He also shared a picture of the consignment.

On March 25, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine with some exceptions in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. On April 4, it completely banned the exports without any exception.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, US President Donald Trump had sought the supply of hydroxychloroquine to the US.

India exported hydroxychloroquine API worth USD 1.22 billion in April-January 2019-20. During the same period exports of formulations made from hydroxycholoroquine was at USD 5.

