Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will denial ticket to sitting MLA hurt BJP in Darang?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Darang assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Darang is a part of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which belongs to Congress. Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, represents Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. It would be interesting to see whether Pratibha Singh will be able to defeat BJP in her own constituency as she became MP just one year ago and she has been campaigning for Congress candidate from Darang.

BJP leader Jawahar Thakur represents Darang in the assembly. In 2017, Jawahar defeated veteran Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur who was MLA since 1993. Darang saw a tight fight in last election as the margin of victory was just 6541 votes.

This time the scenario is totally different because BJP did not give a ticket to sitting MLA Jawahar Thakur. As last election was a close fight, so BJP understands that retaining the Darang constituency is a tough task that is why the saffron party gave ticket to Puran Chand Thakur, a Congress rebel, who had joined the BJP after the last Assembly elections.

However, there is fear in BJP that ticket denial to sitting MLA Jawahar Thakur may trigger revolt in the Daran unit of party.

The prime candidates in Darang are – BJP leader Puran Chand Thakur, Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur and AAP leader Sunita Thakur.

The voting in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and results will be declared on December 8.

