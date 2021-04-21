India records highest single-day rise of 2,95,041 COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths

In a new peak, India on Wednesday recorded 2,95,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,023 deaths. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,32,76,039. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,56,16,130, with 21,57,538 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,82,553. A total of 13,01,19,310 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
On Tuesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|159
|14
|5243
|31
|64
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|53889
|5836
|915626
|3116
|7472
|35
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|222
|46
|16835
|15
|56
|4
|Assam
|9032
|1369
|217296
|279
|1145
|3
|5
|Bihar
|56355
|6827
|283863
|3577
|1841
|51
|6
|Chandigarh
|3959
|155
|30768
|443
|421
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|125688
|3312
|442337
|18746
|6274
|191
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1371
|235
|4047
|85
|4
|9
|Delhi
|85575
|8688
|807328
|19430
|12638
|277
|10
|Goa
|8241
|694
|60145
|440
|926
|26
|11
|Gujarat
|76500
|7746
|346063
|4339
|5615
|121
|12
|Haryana
|49772
|4409
|318369
|3367
|3483
|35
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|10027
|244
|68164
|1080
|1219
|16
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13470
|1306
|134697
|716
|2071
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|33178
|2701
|137590
|2334
|1547
|45
|16
|Karnataka
|159177
|17074
|1025821
|4571
|13646
|149
|17
|Kerala
|118996
|15669
|1148671
|3880
|4978
|28
|18
|Ladakh
|1812
|113
|10610
|136
|134
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|517
|27
|817
|26
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|78271
|3713
|350720
|8937
|4713
|77
|21
|Maharashtra
|685552
|7354
|3213464
|54224
|61343
|519
|22
|Manipur
|385
|89
|29106
|4
|378
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|857
|103
|14105
|34
|154
|24
|Mizoram
|504
|67
|4569
|23
|12
|25
|Nagaland
|257
|68
|12299
|14
|94
|26
|Odisha
|26134
|3016
|349377
|1740
|1953
|5
|27
|Puducherry
|5073
|381
|43184
|253
|717
|4
|28
|Punjab
|36709
|1398
|264562
|3198
|8045
|60
|29
|Rajasthan
|85571
|8930
|349946
|3207
|3268
|64
|30
|Sikkim
|488
|84
|6172
|7
|136
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|79804
|4688
|920369
|6250
|13205
|48
|32
|Telengana
|46488
|3635
|319537
|2887
|1876
|20
|33
|Tripura
|561
|55
|33231
|37
|394
|34
|Uttarakhand
|21014
|2150
|106272
|835
|1919
|27
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|223544
|15021
|675702
|14391
|10159
|162
|36
|West Bengal
|58386
|4968
|609134
|4805
|10652
|46
|Total#
|2157538
|125561
|13276039
|167457
|182553
|2023
In a national address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said lockdowns should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
Modi also asked states to convince migrant workers, a large number of whom have begun leaving for their home states in distress following lockdowns in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, to stay put where they are with a guarantee that they will be vaccinated in the coming days and will also not lose their livelihoods.
Meanwhile, India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Tuesday, the ministry said, adding that on average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier.
Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370, according to a provisional report updated at 9 pm on Tuesday.