India records highest single-day rise of 2,95,041 COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths

In a new peak, India on Wednesday recorded 2,95,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,023 deaths. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,32,76,039. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,56,16,130, with 21,57,538 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 1,82,553. A total of 13,01,19,310 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

On Tuesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 159 14 5243 31 64 2 Andhra Pradesh 53889 5836 915626 3116 7472 35 3 Arunachal Pradesh 222 46 16835 15 56 4 Assam 9032 1369 217296 279 1145 3 5 Bihar 56355 6827 283863 3577 1841 51 6 Chandigarh 3959 155 30768 443 421 4 7 Chhattisgarh 125688 3312 442337 18746 6274 191 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1371 235 4047 85 4 9 Delhi 85575 8688 807328 19430 12638 277 10 Goa 8241 694 60145 440 926 26 11 Gujarat 76500 7746 346063 4339 5615 121 12 Haryana 49772 4409 318369 3367 3483 35 13 Himachal Pradesh 10027 244 68164 1080 1219 16 14 Jammu and Kashmir 13470 1306 134697 716 2071 8 15 Jharkhand 33178 2701 137590 2334 1547 45 16 Karnataka 159177 17074 1025821 4571 13646 149 17 Kerala 118996 15669 1148671 3880 4978 28 18 Ladakh 1812 113 10610 136 134 1 19 Lakshadweep 517 27 817 26 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 78271 3713 350720 8937 4713 77 21 Maharashtra 685552 7354 3213464 54224 61343 519 22 Manipur 385 89 29106 4 378 1 23 Meghalaya 857 103 14105 34 154 24 Mizoram 504 67 4569 23 12 25 Nagaland 257 68 12299 14 94 26 Odisha 26134 3016 349377 1740 1953 5 27 Puducherry 5073 381 43184 253 717 4 28 Punjab 36709 1398 264562 3198 8045 60 29 Rajasthan 85571 8930 349946 3207 3268 64 30 Sikkim 488 84 6172 7 136 31 Tamil Nadu 79804 4688 920369 6250 13205 48 32 Telengana 46488 3635 319537 2887 1876 20 33 Tripura 561 55 33231 37 394 34 Uttarakhand 21014 2150 106272 835 1919 27 35 Uttar Pradesh 223544 15021 675702 14391 10159 162 36 West Bengal 58386 4968 609134 4805 10652 46 Total# 2157538 125561 13276039 167457 182553 2023

In a national address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said lockdowns should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi also asked states to convince migrant workers, a large number of whom have begun leaving for their home states in distress following lockdowns in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, to stay put where they are with a guarantee that they will be vaccinated in the coming days and will also not lose their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Tuesday, the ministry said, adding that on average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier.

Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370, according to a provisional report updated at 9 pm on Tuesday.

