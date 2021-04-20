Image Source : PTI Delhi records new high of 28,395 Covid cases in a day; positivity rate jumps over 32 per cent

Delhi recorded as many as 28,395 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 9.05 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 12,638. As many as 277 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is for the second time that the national capital has reported over 200 deaths in a day since the pandemic began last year. The positivity rate in Delhi rose to 32.82%.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 86,526 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sent an SOS message to the Centre to provide oxygen to city hospitals, saying some of them were left with just a few hours of supply.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted. "I urge central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," he added.

The case tally stands at 9,05,541 in the national capital, including 8,07,328 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 85,575, of which 40,124 are in home isolation.

