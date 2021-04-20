2,462 vacant beds available in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Image Source : PTI 2,462 vacant beds available in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed us that only 2,462 vacant beds are available. Concerned over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Satyendar Jain said," There are 18,923 beds in Delhi as of now, of which 16,461 beds are occupied and 2,462 beds are vacant".

After an exponential rise of Covid cases over the last few weeks, the Arvind Kejriwal government is looking at steps to increase the number of hospital beds and for that matter has turned Commonwealth Games Village into a COVID facility.

The Health Minister said that to increase the number of oxygen beds the Delhi government has started its makeshift facility with 600 beds at the Commonwealth Games Village.

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown - from April 19 10 pm to 5 am next Monday morning - to break the chain of transmission, the health minister informed that the COVID19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will reopen today evening.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the national capital has also jumped to 26.12 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

As per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases.

The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361.

(With ANI inputs)

