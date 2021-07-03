India logs 44,111 new COVID cases, 738 deaths; total recoveries now at 2,96,05,779

India recorded 44,111 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 738 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 57,477 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,96,05,779. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,95,533 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,01,050.
A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|2
|7308
|128
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|38178
|160
|1842432
|3963
|12744
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2783
|21
|33209
|286
|176
|4
|4
|Assam
|25737
|698
|480839
|3329
|4577
|38
|5
|Bihar
|1716
|41
|710793
|224
|9592
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|149
|5
|60730
|22
|808
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5787
|177
|975658
|581
|13445
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|43
|2
|10514
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1357
|22
|1407943
|111
|24981
|4
|10
|Goa
|2278
|4
|161582
|221
|3060
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|2794
|219
|810751
|300
|10062
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1380
|57
|757898
|127
|9446
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1639
|14
|197171
|152
|3480
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4321
|279
|307312
|573
|4327
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|854
|60
|339739
|156
|5113
|16
|Karnataka
|65335
|11193
|2746544
|14302
|35134
|94
|17
|Kerala
|102523
|1180
|2821151
|11564
|13359
|124
|18
|Ladakh
|262
|17
|19626
|34
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|293
|18
|9466
|55
|49
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|533
|37
|780330
|65
|8981
|12
|21
|Maharashtra
|119867
|309
|5828535
|8634
|122197
|252
|22
|Manipur
|5930
|82
|63206
|578
|1162
|12
|23
|Meghalaya
|4537
|321
|44709
|250
|844
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|4132
|79
|16545
|357
|93
|25
|Nagaland
|1321
|20
|23486
|83
|498
|3
|26
|Odisha
|27827
|415
|880997
|3457
|4063
|45
|27
|Puducherry
|2341
|13
|113373
|227
|1751
|2
|28
|Punjab
|2961
|173
|576866
|443
|16072
|20
|29
|Rajasthan
|1402
|69
|942172
|142
|8923
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|2107
|84
|18251
|37
|308
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|37526
|665
|2413930
|5044
|32721
|102
|32
|Telangana
|13052
|336
|607658
|1197
|3669
|8
|33
|Tripura
|3816
|59
|62130
|467
|683
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1966
|135
|331089
|251
|7324
|8
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2687
|109
|1680980
|260
|22601
|10
|36
|West Bengal
|20170
|415
|1463379
|1889
|17735
|27
|Total#
|509637
|13620
|29548302
|59384
|400312
|853
Meanwhile, as many as 18,36 644 people in the national capital have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.
The city has administered a total of 80,51,352 vaccine jabs so far, of which 62,14,708 are first doses.
Over 1,57,719 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 1,25,761 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 31,958 the second dose, the bulletin stated.
On Thursday, 1,08,586 people in the 18-44 group received their first dose while 2,657 received their final dose of the Covid vaccine.
In the 45-plus age group, 16,790 beneficiaries received their first dose and 27,733 were given the second dose.