India logs 44,111 new COVID cases, 738 deaths; total recoveries now at 2,96,05,779

Image Source : PTI Trichy: Workers clean the floor at the Trichy Central Bus Stand as authorities announced some relaxation in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

India recorded 44,111 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 738 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 57,477 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,96,05,779. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,95,533 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,01,050.

A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 2 7308 128 2 Andhra Pradesh 38178 160 1842432 3963 12744 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2783 21 33209 286 176 4 4 Assam 25737 698 480839 3329 4577 38 5 Bihar 1716 41 710793 224 9592 4 6 Chandigarh 149 5 60730 22 808 7 Chhattisgarh 5787 177 975658 581 13445 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 43 2 10514 3 4 9 Delhi 1357 22 1407943 111 24981 4 10 Goa 2278 4 161582 221 3060 6 11 Gujarat 2794 219 810751 300 10062 3 12 Haryana 1380 57 757898 127 9446 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 1639 14 197171 152 3480 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4321 279 307312 573 4327 4 15 Jharkhand 854 60 339739 156 5113 16 Karnataka 65335 11193 2746544 14302 35134 94 17 Kerala 102523 1180 2821151 11564 13359 124 18 Ladakh 262 17 19626 34 202 19 Lakshadweep 293 18 9466 55 49 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 533 37 780330 65 8981 12 21 Maharashtra 119867 309 5828535 8634 122197 252 22 Manipur 5930 82 63206 578 1162 12 23 Meghalaya 4537 321 44709 250 844 6 24 Mizoram 4132 79 16545 357 93 25 Nagaland 1321 20 23486 83 498 3 26 Odisha 27827 415 880997 3457 4063 45 27 Puducherry 2341 13 113373 227 1751 2 28 Punjab 2961 173 576866 443 16072 20 29 Rajasthan 1402 69 942172 142 8923 2 30 Sikkim 2107 84 18251 37 308 1 31 Tamil Nadu 37526 665 2413930 5044 32721 102 32 Telangana 13052 336 607658 1197 3669 8 33 Tripura 3816 59 62130 467 683 1 34 Uttarakhand 1966 135 331089 251 7324 8 35 Uttar Pradesh 2687 109 1680980 260 22601 10 36 West Bengal 20170 415 1463379 1889 17735 27 Total# 509637 13620 29548302 59384 400312 853

Meanwhile, as many as 18,36 644 people in the national capital have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

The city has administered a total of 80,51,352 vaccine jabs so far, of which 62,14,708 are first doses.

Over 1,57,719 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 1,25,761 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 31,958 the second dose, the bulletin stated.

On Thursday, 1,08,586 people in the 18-44 group received their first dose while 2,657 received their final dose of the Covid vaccine.

In the 45-plus age group, 16,790 beneficiaries received their first dose and 27,733 were given the second dose.

