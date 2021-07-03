Saturday, July 03, 2021
     
India logs 44,111 new COVID cases, 738 deaths; total recoveries now at 2,96,05,779

As many as 18,36 644 people in the national capital have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2021 9:38 IST
Image Source : PTI

Trichy: Workers clean the floor at the Trichy Central Bus Stand as authorities announced some relaxation in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

India recorded 44,111 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 738 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 57,477 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,96,05,779. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,05,02,362 with 4,95,533 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,01,050.

A total of 34,46,11,291 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 7308   128  
2 Andhra Pradesh 38178 160  1842432 3963  12744 38 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2783 21  33209 286  176
4 Assam 25737 698  480839 3329  4577 38 
5 Bihar 1716 41  710793 224  9592
6 Chandigarh 149 60730 22  808  
7 Chhattisgarh 5787 177  975658 581  13445
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 43 10514 4  
9 Delhi 1357 22  1407943 111  24981
10 Goa 2278 161582 221  3060
11 Gujarat 2794 219  810751 300  10062
12 Haryana 1380 57  757898 127  9446 15 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1639 14  197171 152  3480
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4321 279  307312 573  4327
15 Jharkhand 854 60  339739 156  5113  
16 Karnataka 65335 11193  2746544 14302  35134 94 
17 Kerala 102523 1180  2821151 11564  13359 124 
18 Ladakh 262 17  19626 34  202  
19 Lakshadweep 293 18  9466 55  49
20 Madhya Pradesh 533 37  780330 65  8981 12 
21 Maharashtra 119867 309  5828535 8634  122197 252 
22 Manipur 5930 82  63206 578  1162 12 
23 Meghalaya 4537 321  44709 250  844
24 Mizoram 4132 79  16545 357  93  
25 Nagaland 1321 20  23486 83  498
26 Odisha 27827 415  880997 3457  4063 45 
27 Puducherry 2341 13  113373 227  1751
28 Punjab 2961 173  576866 443  16072 20 
29 Rajasthan 1402 69  942172 142  8923
30 Sikkim 2107 84  18251 37  308
31 Tamil Nadu 37526 665  2413930 5044  32721 102 
32 Telangana 13052 336  607658 1197  3669
33 Tripura 3816 59  62130 467  683
34 Uttarakhand 1966 135  331089 251  7324
35 Uttar Pradesh 2687 109  1680980 260  22601 10 
36 West Bengal 20170 415  1463379 1889  17735 27 
Total# 509637 13620  29548302 59384  400312 853 

Meanwhile, as many as 18,36 644 people in the national capital have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

The city has administered a total of 80,51,352 vaccine jabs so far, of which 62,14,708 are first doses.

Over 1,57,719 people were vaccinated on Thursday, including 1,25,761 beneficiaries who received the first dose and 31,958 the second dose, the bulletin stated.

On Thursday, 1,08,586 people in the 18-44 group received their first dose while 2,657 received their final dose of the Covid vaccine.

In the 45-plus age group, 16,790 beneficiaries received their first dose and 27,733 were given the second dose.

