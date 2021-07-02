Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 93 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Delhi recorded 93 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,983. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.13 percent.

The national capital had recorded 94 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities on Wednesday. Delhi had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,565 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,34,374 in the national capital, including 14,08,350 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,041, of which 313 are in home isolation.



