Friday, September 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 6,168 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 59,210

COVID-19: India reports 6,168 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 59,210

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 59,210, the health ministry data showed today.

India TV News Desk {"reported_by":"","written_by":"Sheenu Sharma","edited_by":"","extra":"name$Sheenu Sharma#img$default_author_image.jpg"}: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2022 9:36 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 3,538 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,932
  • According to ICMR, 88,64,66,255 samples have been tested up to September 1 for COVID

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,168 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,55,365.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 59,210, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 62,748.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,538 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,932. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 2 was recorded 1.94 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,64,66,255 samples have been tested up to September 1 for COVID-19. Of these 3,18,642 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: China locks down megacity Chengdu of 21-million people due to cases outbreak

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 271 new cases of the viral coronavirus disease on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 2.07 per cent, informed the state health bulletin. The city saw three more deaths due to the infection. 

On the previous day, the city recorded two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 percent. The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 percent, along with five fatalities. Before that, Delhi had reported 214 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 percent, along with four deaths.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi had recorded 620 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 percent and two fatalities. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 19,99,888, while the death toll climbed to 26,472, the health department said. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17   10463 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 622 79  2321647 109  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 73 66332 11  296  
4 Assam 2846 26  733579 94  8032  
5 Bihar 817 40  835300 171  12295  
6 Chandigarh 266 26  97409 64  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 833 42  1158911 160  14112
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11570   4  
9 Delhi 1621 391  1971795 659  26472
10 Goa* 639 112  251622 154  3963  
11 Gujarat 1598 75  1257837 255  11013
12 Haryana 1326 211  1040334 429  10684
13 Himachal Pradesh 824 74  306078 194  4202
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1051 40  472098 187  4782  
15 Jharkhand 142 30  436519 43  5330  
16 Karnataka 5379 1066  4006478 1612  40243  
17 Kerala*** 9562 314  6677023 1159  70834
18 Ladakh 37 16  28958 23  230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 378 20  1042368 61  10770  
21 Maharashtra 9887 746  7942981 1523  148251
22 Manipur 67   137503 2147  
23 Meghalaya 80   94759 10  1618  
24 Mizoram 558 235980 75  722  
25 Nagaland 21 35123 777  
26 Odisha 1625 42  1317042 228  9177
27 Puducherry 315 25  170617 51  1969  
28 Punjab** 942 113  761736 225  17900  
29 Rajasthan 2494 167  1296992 398  9627  
30 Sikkim 142 43118 39  489  
31 Tamil Nadu 5093 34  3526014 519  38035  
32 Telangana 1406 139  829120 298  4111  
33 Tripura 27 106767 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1322 45  439310 115  7739  
35 Uttar Pradesh 2202 191  2097245 491  23607
36 West Bengal 2418 107  2083374 314  21468
Total# 59210 3538  43855365 9685  527932 19 
*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News