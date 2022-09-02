COVID-19: India reports 6,168 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 59,210

Highlights
- A decrease of 3,538 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,932
- According to ICMR, 88,64,66,255 samples have been tested up to September 1 for COVID
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,168 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (September 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,55,365.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 59,210, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 62,748.
Active cases:
A decrease of 3,538 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,932. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 2 was recorded 1.94 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,64,66,255 samples have been tested up to September 1 for COVID-19. Of these 3,18,642 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi logged 271 new cases of the viral coronavirus disease on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 2.07 per cent, informed the state health bulletin. The city saw three more deaths due to the infection.
On the previous day, the city recorded two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 percent. The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 percent, along with five fatalities. Before that, Delhi had reported 214 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 percent, along with four deaths.
The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi had recorded 620 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 percent and two fatalities. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 19,99,888, while the death toll climbed to 26,472, the health department said. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|10463
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|622
|79
|2321647
|109
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|73
|1
|66332
|11
|296
|4
|Assam
|2846
|26
|733579
|94
|8032
|5
|Bihar
|817
|40
|835300
|171
|12295
|6
|Chandigarh
|266
|26
|97409
|64
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|833
|42
|1158911
|160
|14112
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|1
|11570
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1621
|391
|1971795
|659
|26472
|3
|10
|Goa*
|639
|112
|251622
|154
|3963
|11
|Gujarat
|1598
|75
|1257837
|255
|11013
|2
|12
|Haryana
|1326
|211
|1040334
|429
|10684
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|824
|74
|306078
|194
|4202
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1051
|40
|472098
|187
|4782
|15
|Jharkhand
|142
|30
|436519
|43
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|5379
|1066
|4006478
|1612
|40243
|17
|Kerala***
|9562
|314
|6677023
|1159
|70834
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|37
|16
|28958
|23
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|378
|20
|1042368
|61
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|9887
|746
|7942981
|1523
|148251
|4
|22
|Manipur
|67
|137503
|8
|2147
|23
|Meghalaya
|80
|94759
|10
|1618
|24
|Mizoram
|558
|7
|235980
|75
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|21
|4
|35123
|2
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1625
|42
|1317042
|228
|9177
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|315
|25
|170617
|51
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|942
|113
|761736
|225
|17900
|29
|Rajasthan
|2494
|167
|1296992
|398
|9627
|30
|Sikkim
|142
|4
|43118
|39
|489
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5093
|34
|3526014
|519
|38035
|32
|Telangana
|1406
|139
|829120
|298
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|27
|2
|106767
|2
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1322
|45
|439310
|115
|7739
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2202
|191
|2097245
|491
|23607
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2418
|107
|2083374
|314
|21468
|3
|Total#
|59210
|3538
|43855365
|9685
|527932
|19
|*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.