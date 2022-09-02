COVID-19: China locks down megacity Chengdu of 21-million people due to cases outbreak

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: China locks down megacity Chengdu of 21-million people due to outbreak.

COVID-19 : China has introduced a lockdown in the 21-million population city of Chengdu, the capital of southwestern Sichuan province, to conduct PCR testing among residents, local authorities said on Thursday (September 1) amid the spike in COVID-19 infections.

This comes after Chinese health authorities reported that 492 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the province from Monday to Wednesday. More than 6 million cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic in mainland China, with 24,806 related deaths.

"The spread of this round of epidemic is fast, with the much-hidden transmission, scattered cases, and a wide range of risk places. The epidemic situation in the whole city is extremely complex and severe," Yang Xiaoguang, director of the health commission in the city, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Yang was quoted as saying by state media outlet Global Times.

Several rounds of PCR testing will take place in the city between September 1-4 with residents asked not to leave their homes from 10:00 GMT on Thursday, according to Chinese state media.

The authorities said that only one person in the family may go out daily for groceries, and it is mandatory to have a negative PCR test done within 24 hours, adding that citizens are strictly warned against leaving the city without an urgent necessity.

The authorities also said that only supermarkets, farmers markets, pharmacies, medical facilities, food delivery services, and catering businesses could continue operation in the city.

Persons arriving in Chengdu are also required to pass the necessary anti-epidemiological control at the entrance, and present a certificate of a negative PCR test in order to use public transport in the city, the statement read.

