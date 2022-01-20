Due to vaccination, Covid third wave witnessed less deaths, says Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai

Emphasising on Covid vaccinations, Centre on Thursday said it has resulted in significant reduction in number of deaths. In this third surge of Covid19, Centre not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake, it said.

Informing about vaccination, DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID19, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake."

Talking about vaccination of children, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, "Till now, 52% children in 15-18 age group in the country vaccinated. As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take decision on the basis of scientific data."

The Centre on Thursday said it continiously reviewing the Covid situation in the country when Asia is showing a sharp surge in global contribution from 7.9% to approx 18.4% in 4 weeks, adding that there has been surge is also seen in India.

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern'. We have sent Central health teams to these States and are continuously reviewing the situation. On 20 Jan 2022, there are 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths and 19,24,051 active cases. Proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72%," Bhushan said.

"In the last surge of COVID19, on 30 April 2021, there were 3,86,452 new cases, 3,059 deaths and over 31 lakh active cases," Bhushan added.

