India logs below 2 lakh daily Covid cases first time since April 14; 3.26 lakh discharged

India on Tuesday recorded 1,96,427 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,511 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,26,850 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,40,54,861. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,69,48,874, with 25,86,782 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,07,231. A total of 19,85,38,999 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|254
|14
|6495
|22
|104
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|203762
|5475
|1379837
|18373
|10222
|96
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3127
|228
|21344
|248
|102
|4
|4
|Assam
|53996
|885
|318585
|5252
|2823
|84
|5
|Bihar
|37943
|2749
|649835
|5500
|4642
|93
|6
|Chandigarh
|4428
|446
|53597
|684
|709
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|60938
|4836
|879625
|8985
|12646
|60
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|439
|82
|9606
|144
|4
|9
|Delhi
|24578
|3032
|1370431
|4375
|23409
|207
|10
|Goa
|16278
|999
|129162
|2362
|2421
|38
|11
|Gujarat
|68971
|6163
|713065
|9305
|9621
|45
|12
|Haryana
|38119
|4697
|696059
|8359
|7607
|95
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|24181
|1798
|153975
|3686
|2827
|61
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|45630
|1807
|223619
|3999
|3609
|45
|15
|Jharkhand
|17569
|1930
|309371
|3291
|4871
|33
|16
|Karnataka
|440456
|32551
|1983948
|57333
|25811
|529
|17
|Kerala
|259559
|18414
|2098674
|36039
|7554
|196
|18
|Ladakh
|1463
|59
|15891
|184
|178
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2162
|112
|4661
|124
|24
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|53653
|4113
|706003
|6989
|7618
|60
|21
|Maharashtra
|330215
|20790
|5182592
|42320
|89212
|592
|22
|Manipur
|6444
|90
|37478
|611
|705
|17
|23
|Meghalaya
|7788
|108
|22221
|679
|483
|24
|24
|Mizoram
|2569
|108
|8019
|180
|34
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4714
|36
|15248
|143
|297
|12
|26
|Odisha
|99701
|587
|601224
|11614
|2516
|32
|27
|Puducherry
|15835
|1016
|79765
|1915
|1382
|23
|28
|Punjab
|54996
|2509
|475011
|6803
|13468
|187
|29
|Rajasthan
|99875
|12343
|812775
|16654
|7806
|103
|30
|Sikkim
|3184
|133
|9817
|226
|232
|8
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|301580
|7437
|1554759
|27026
|20872
|404
|32
|Telangana
|39206
|1283
|513968
|4305
|3146
|21
|33
|Tripura
|8302
|341
|38526
|427
|470
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|49579
|5156
|260084
|7105
|5927
|122
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|76703
|8177
|1577720
|11918
|19362
|153
|36
|West Bengal
|128585
|1940
|1141871
|19670
|14517
|153
|Total#
|2586782
|133934
|24054861
|326850
|307231
|3511
Meanwhile, domestic pharma major Panacea Biotec in collaboration with Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has begun the production of 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to a joint statement issued on Monday. As announced in April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - which markets the vaccine internationally, and Panacea Biotec agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V in India.
The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to Russia's Gamaleya Center for "quality control", the joint statement said.
Full-scale production of the vaccine is expected to start this summer, the statement said, without disclosing the exact month in which the large-scale production would start.