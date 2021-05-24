Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 22,122 COVID-19 cases, 42,320 recoveries

Maharashtra recorded as many as 22,122 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 55,79,897, the death toll increased to 88,620 with 594 new fatalities.

As many as 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 51,82,592, The number of active cases stands at 3,27,580.

Mumbai adds 1,057 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai reported 1,057 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 374 from a day ago, taking the tally to 6,98,867, while 48 patients succumbed to the infection and more than 1,300 recovered, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 48 fresh fatalities took the toll to 14,671.

The financial capital of the county has 28,086 active COVID-19 cases after the discharge of 1,312 patients from hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the BMC.

As per the civic body, with a total of 6,53,998 recoveries so far, the recovery rate in the city stands at 93 per cent.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 92.51 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent.

Currently, 27,29,301 people are in home quarantine and 24,932 are in institutional quarantine.

(With PTI Inputs)

