Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Top News At This Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates:
- 40,000 ventilators for 1.3 billion people remains a worry in India
- Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday
- Curfew to remain imposed in Pune, Maharashtra till March 31. All establishments excluding emergency services and essentials to remain closed in the city during this period. Any offender shall be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says cannot impose lockdown in Pakistan with 25% population living on daily wages
- US President Donald Trump upset with China, says, "I'm a little upset with China. As much as I like President Xi and respect the country, I admire what they have done in a short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn't want it, at a pride. They didn't respond."
- More than 100 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours
- Gujarat: Amdavad Municipal Corporation sprayed disinfectants in various parts of Ahmedabad
Gujarat: Amdavad Municipal Corporation sprayed disinfectants in various parts of Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. Visuals from a bus stop in the city.(22.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/hovJUHOEVZ— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
- Ireland reports 4th death as COVID-19 cases top 900
- The coronavirus epidemic continued to spread in locked-down Italy on Sunday with total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths reaching 5,476
Also Read | Coronavirus crisis: ‘Janata curfew’ is the beginning of a long fight, says PM Modi
Also Read | Janata curfew: PM Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude to those helping fight coronavirus