Monday, March 23, 2020
     
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Top News At This Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak: India continues to see a rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 each day, even as most of the states across the country are on lockdown. As on Sunday, India reported a total of 391 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the death toll stood at 7. Meanwhile, the global death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has crossed 14,000, with over 3 lakh confirmed cases.

New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 6:43 IST
  • 40,000 ventilators for 1.3 billion people remains a worry in India
  • Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday
  • Curfew to remain imposed in Pune, Maharashtra till March 31. All establishments excluding emergency services and essentials to remain closed in the city during this period. Any offender shall be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says cannot impose lockdown in Pakistan with 25% population living on daily wages
  • US President Donald Trump upset with China, says, "I'm a little upset with China. As much as I like President Xi and respect the country, I admire what they have done in a short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn't want it, at a pride. They didn't respond."
  • More than 100 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours
  • Gujarat: Amdavad Municipal Corporation sprayed disinfectants in various parts of Ahmedabad 

  • Ireland reports 4th death as COVID-19 cases top 900
  • The coronavirus epidemic continued to spread in locked-down Italy on Sunday with total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths reaching 5,476​

