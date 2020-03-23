Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Top News At This Hour Coronavirus Outbreak: India continues to see a rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 each day, even as most of the states across the country are on lockdown. As on Sunday, India reported a total of 391 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the death toll stood at 7. Meanwhile, the global death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has crossed 14,000, with over 3 lakh confirmed cases.