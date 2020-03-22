Coronavirus crisis: ‘Janata curfew’ is the beginning of a long fight, says PM Modi

Image Source : PTI A city street wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of the country to stay indoors for the coming days, stating that nationwide ‘janata curfew’ was just the beginning of a long fight against coronavirus. “The curfew might end at 9 PM tonight, but that doesn’t mean that we will start to celebrate,” the PM said in a series of tweets.

“This is just the beginning of a long fight,” he added.

“Let me assure the people of the country that we are determined to defeat the challenge staring at us,” said PM Modi.

केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकारों द्वारा जारी किए जा रहे निर्देशों का जरूर पालन करें। जिन जिलों और राज्यों में Lockdown की घोषणा हुई है, वहां घरों से बिल्कुल बाहर न निकलें। इसके अलावा बाकी हिस्सों में भी जब तक बहुत जरूरी न हो, तब तक घरों से बाहर न निकलें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

The Prime Minister has further called upon the people in different states to adhere to instructions spelled out by their respective state governments.

"Don’t venture out of your homes unless really necessary,” the PM reiterated.

The Twitter appeal by the PM came amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, and on the day when the entire country is observing a near-lockdown, or ‘janata curfew’, in hopes of disrupting the chain of community transmission, which has been a characteristic of the third stage of the disease.

As of Sunday noon, India reported a total of 320 cases with six deaths.

