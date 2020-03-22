Coronavirus crisis: Delhi to go into lockdown from 6 AM tomorrow; public transport suspended

Image Source : PTI A motorist rides through deserted Rajpath road during a one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on March 22, 2020

The National Capital of Delhi will go into lockdown from 6 am tomorrow, which will last till March 31, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. Kejriwal announced the suspension of public transport services, including buses, metro, taxi and auto-rickshaw services. "Only 25 per cent of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will ply on roads," he said during a press conference. The Delhi CM was seen with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the digital press conference while making the announcement.

Kejriwal said during his remarks that only essential services will be available to the public, including food and civil supplies and ambulance among others. All markets and malls will be closed across the city from tomorrow. All the food joints and restaurants have been ordered shut, said Kejriwal. "Only takeaways and home deliveries will be permitted," he said.

"The government offices dealing with electricity and water issues, print and electronic media offices among others will stay open," he said.

The Delhi CM further announced that all the state borders will be sealed from tomorrow morning, with notable exceptions to be made for travellers with pressing reasons. "Anybody seen on the streets from tomorrow till March 31 could be questioned. However, they will be let off if they have a valid reason for staying out," he said.

During the lockdown in Delhi, no document or proof will be sought from a person if they say that they are out on streets to provide or avail any essential service: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/y7BDkaEody pic.twitter.com/8CvSptzvM6 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Giving an update on the coronavirus situation in the city, Kejriwal revealed that Delhi is yet to enter the community transmission stage, as all the cases that have surfaced so far were either of people who have foreign travel history or those who had come into contact with these people. The National Capital has so far reported 27 cases of COVID-19, with one person succumbing to the virus as of Sunday.

Also read: PM Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude towards those helping fight coronavirus