Image Source : PTI Greater Noida: Chinese national with coronavirus symptoms locks himself in highrise apartment

A suspected patient of novel coronavirus locked himself up inside his flat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The incident was reported from a society in Greater Noida area. According to the residents of the society, the patient a Chinese national and resides in the same society. Meanwhile, staff from a nearby hospital were called and efforts to bring the Chinese national out of his apartment continued.

Earlier, six people from Noida, who had come in contact with the coronavirus infected man from Delhi were tested. Though their reports turned out to be negative, they have been quarantined for 14 days, to see if symptoms of Covid-19 develop.

Delhi man, who had returned from Italy was found infected with coronavirus. Before being tested, the infected man had thrown a party in Agra, where he had invited the school mates of his children, along with five other families.

Among those whose samples were taken on Tuesday were a couple and their 12-year-old son, and a woman and her two children, aged 12 and five, according to Noida health department sources.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM BN Singh has advised locals to not panic as the situation is being closely monitored by the administration and the government.

Meanwhile, the Noida school that had announced closure for sanitisation on Tuesday issued a statement Wednesday morning, over the blood reports of the six Noida locals.

