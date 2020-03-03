How Coronavirus travelled to Delhi: The Italy, Noida and Agra connection

Coronavirus has landed in the national capital with a Delhi resident being diagnosed positive for the deadly virus. COVID-19 or Coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives across the globe. China is the hardest-hit country with 2,943 deaths so far. Now that the footprints are seen in Delhi, authorities are up in action in a bid to prevent its spread. But how did it reach Delhi?

The Italy connection

The patient had recently returned from Italy where the novel coronavirus has claimed over 50 lives so far. The Indian government today decided to cancell all visa/eVisa that had been granted to nationals from countries including Italy on or before March 3. The deadly virus has spread to more than half of Italy's 20 regions. This has also resulted in the country's economy badly taking a hit, accompanied with flight cancellations.

Birthday party sends coronavirus scare in Noida

Now, this case has also passed a coronavirus scare in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, so much so that two prominent schools in the region were shut on Tuesday. Reason -- a birthday party. The coronavirus patient, a resident of Mayur Vihar, had thrown a birthday party last week in Agra. The party was attended by his kids' classmates as well who study in a school situated in Noida. The school has been shut for two days since the party was attended by their school students. The entire school is being quarantined, officials said. Those who came in contact with the coronavirus-infected man at the party have been kept in isolation for now.

Agra in tizzy

Authorities in Agra were in a tizzy as six residents of the city showed symptoms of Coronavirus. The six people are members of two families from which two brothers recently came from Italy. The duo had gone to Italy with the Delhi patient. All three men are related. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

