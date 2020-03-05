Noida highrise with positive coronavirus case on high alert, wears deserted view

Image Source : PTI Covid-19 scare: Upscale Noida society on high alert

Amid the rising fears of coronavirus spread in India, streets and even societies in Noida area of Uttar Pradesh have started wearing a deserted view. Empty basketball courts, hand sanitizers flying off the shelves at the society's pharmacy, very few people on the walking tracks and most people wearing face masks -- it is probably for the first time that a Noida highrise is witnessing such a scene. It is the same society where a man testing positive for coronavirus reportedly lived before being hospitalised.

While some say that the man stayed in the society, others maintain that he lived in Mayur Vihar. But the sense of panic in ATS One Hamlet is there for all to see.

Though the security guards and most residents of the society maintain that they have no knowledge about any resident testing positive for coronavirus, many of them said that they have heard the news that a birthday party was organised in ATS One Hamlet where the patient was present.

As soon as the news of the man testing positive for coronavirus came to light, a sense of panic has gripped the upscale society.

Since then, the parks of the society have witnessed empty benches, while the playing areas, including basketball and tennis courts, have wore a deserted look, a resident of the society said on anonymity.

"ATS is known for its greenery and walking tracks for the residents. But after the news broke that one person has tested positive for the deadly virus, very few people are venturing out for morning or evening walks," the resident said.

The person added that the few people who were going for walks were using face masks and avoiding touches.

Meanwhile, the security guards deployed on the two gates of the society came up with similar replies -- "Nahi, hume kuch nahi pata" (we don't know anything)." However, when pressed further, one of the guards said, "See, there is obviously some tension inside. It's not that one would speak about it, but we are getting such vibes."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Shriram Millennium School in Noida decided to postpone its annual examination and close the school temporarily, since the son the infected person studied there. It is being said that the birthday party of the said student was attended by other students from the school.

"Dear parents, due to certain unavoidable circumstances, we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly," a message by the school administration said on Tuesday.

A senior official of the school, requesting anonymity, has confirmed the developments.

"Yes, the said Covid-19 patient is the parent of one of our students. We have taken all precautionary measures and are in constant touch with the Health Ministry to monitor the situation," the official said.

