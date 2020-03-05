Coronavirus LIVE: Shortage of hand sanitisers in Indian markets; masks become costlier

India so far has reported 29 confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus, following which the Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory to schools and societies. As Noida reported the closure of two schools amid the fear of coronavirus spread, school authorities in Delhi-NCR have been asked to remain alert of any possible signs and symptoms among students like coughing, fever or difficulty in breathing and immediately inform the parents to get them tested. It has also asked schools to place alcohol-based hand sanitiser at various spots and advised monitoring students staying in hostels.

As per the advisory, people should avoid mass gatherings, along with formal hugs and handshakes. Meanwhile, those with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries in the past 28 days are being screened, while few have been quarantined at home.

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates:

08:13 am: Suspected coronavirus patient locks himself inside his apartment in Greater Noida highrise, Uttar Pradesh

07:42 am: N-95 masks have been provided to every headquarter in all districts. I have also directed that information about coronavirus be disseminated through cinema halls, TV channels, newspapers. Everything is under control​, says Dr. Amita Upreti, DG, health services, Uttarakhand

07:39 am: Doctors posted at Indo-Nepal border are working 24/7. Strict monitoring being done especially for Champawat, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar dist. We always had buffer stock of medicines but now we have extra buffer stock for 2.5-3 months​, says Dr Amita Upreti, DG (health), Uttarakhand

07:36 am: We've received 4 patients so far -- 2 of them had travelled to Indonesia, 1 to Bahrain and 1 to China. Their blood samples have been sent for tests. They were showing symptoms like throat pain and body ache. But we have kept them under observation as the protocol permits. If they are tested negative they will be sent to home isolation​, says Dr. Vivek Kashyap, superintendent, RIMS hospital​, Ranchi

07:31 am: Medical store owners and people in the city say that the price of masks has increased​

Ghaziabad: Medical store owners and people in the city say that the price of masks has increased and hand sanitisers have disappeared from the markets as there has been a rise in their demand in the light of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/kLBua7rfdi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2020

07:29 am: Hand sanitisers have disappeared from the market. We have given order for it but it has become increasingly difficult to get them. Masks which were earlier sold for Rs 50-60 are now being sold at Rs 100-150. It is being sold even in black​, says Shubham, a medical store owner​

07:04 am: A cruise ship returning to California is being held offshore until people on board are screened. A man who died Wednesday is thought to have caught the virus on that ship last month

06:45 am: 3 samples from Haryana's Sirsa test negative

06:43 am: NCPCR issues advisory to prevent spread of infection among school children​

