Health authorities in France have advised people to avoid French kiss amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the world. The deadly infection has claimed over 3,000 lives so far.

"Health authorities are asking people to avoid kisses and handshakes to prevent the spread of COVID-19," reported France Bleu Radio. The ban on the traditional French bise, kiss, is for an undetermined period of time," Health Minister Olivier Veran said.