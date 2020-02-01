Coronavirus China update: Over 250 dead, more than 11,000 infected

Representational image

The death toll from novel Coronavirus outbreak in China has surged to 259 while more than 11,791 have been infected with the deadly disease. Amid outbreak, several Chinese cities have been lockdown in order to stop the disease from becoming an epidemic. Several countries have issued travel restrictions to China and are making efforts to evacuate their citizens from the virus hit country.

Maximum number of cases of coronavirus have been reported from Wuhan city situated in Hubei province. While more than 11,700 people have tested positive, another 1,02,000 are under the scanner and being observed.

103 coronavirus infected patients cured in Wuhan

Meanwhile, a total of 103 patients infected with the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been cured and discharged from hospitals in Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province, a local official has said.

There were 2,639 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Wuhan by the end of Thursday, Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, told a press conference on Friday.

The Red Cross Society of China Wuhan Branch has received more than 600 million yuan (about 86.5 million US dollars) in donations, said Li Qiang, an official with the city's government at the conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Wuhan branch also received 9,316 boxes of masks, 80,456 goggles, and other medicine and medical devices as of Thursday.

Wuhan has a sufficient supply of vegetables with stable prices, and the total amount of vegetables available will reach 34,400 tonnes, which can guarantee one-week supply of local market, said Xu Honglan, deputy mayor of the city.

