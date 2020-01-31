Coronavirus: England confirms its first cases

Image Source : AP Image for representation

England has confirmed its first cases of a new virus that has sickened thousands in China. England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty said Friday that two members of the same family tested positive and the National Health Service was working to identify their contacts with others.

Whitty's statement said. "The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.''

Whitty's statement did not offer any details on the origin of the two cases. Most of the illnesses outside China involved travel to the epicenter of the outbreak or contact with someone who had.

