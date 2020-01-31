Coronavirus: Over 300 Indians being airlifted from Wuhan to stay at this Manesar quarantine facility

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Army creates quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 Indian students arriving from Wuhan

Manesar: A 300-bed quarantine facility has been prepared by the Indian Army in Manesar (Gurugram) for the Indian citizens who will be arriving in New Delhi Wuhan in China. Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane took off from the Delhi airport at around 1.20 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from Wuhan as China deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Air India plane is expected to reach Delhi Airport at around 2 am on Saturday.

The Indian citizens, mainly students will be monitored at the Manesar facility for a period of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members to watch for any signs of the infection. The Manesar facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area. To prevent mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 students. Each barrack has been further subdivided into barracks. The population of sectors will not be allowed to intermingle with each other.

The Air India plane that will be bringing the Indian nationals have five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and one paramedical staff onboard.

The number of Indians coming home might touch 400, a PTI report said as officials were making arrangements for the second plane. The officials have been advised to follow the due procedures while bringing the Indian nationals. Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said on Friday morning, "No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)."

"Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged a complete protective gear," he added. "Total five doctors from the Health Ministry are also going... The plane will be there (at Wuhan airport) for 2-3 hours," said Lohani.

What should you do protect yourself from Coronavirus?

THE PROCEDURE

The procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps, the first one being screening at airport followed by quarantine at Manesar and if any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment (BHDC).

Screening at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO). During the screening they will be classified into three groups:

Suspect Case: Individuals with any signs of fever and/or cough and/or respiratory distress will be directly transferred to BHDC.

Close Contact. Any individual without symptoms but having visited a seafood/animal market or a health facility or having come into contact with a Chinese person with symptoms in the last 14 days will be escorted in an earmarked vehicle directly to the quarantine facility.

Non-Contact Case: Any individual without any symptom(s) or contact or who does not fit into either (a) or (b) will also be clubbed along with the close contact category and sent to the quarantine facility.

Routine at the Facility

Daily medical examination of all students will be done at the medical facility area and all the staff, health care workers and housekeeping staff must wear their personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times. PPE consists of mask, eye shield, shoe cover, gown and gloves. Rest of the visitors and all students will wear a three layered mask at all times. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the District/ State surveillance units for further surveillance. Those found infected will be shifted to BHDC's isolation ward for further medical exams and recovery. Samples for viral confirmation will be sent to NCDC, Delhi and patients will be discharged only after clinical recovery and two successive negative samples tested for n-COV. Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack and definitely not another sector.

Manpower at the Facility

The facility will be administered by a nominated Officer In Charge (OIC) who will have under his command a Community Medicine Specialist, two Nursing Officers, a Lady Medical Officer and one Nursing Assistant. No civilian or serving personnel detailed to work inside the facility will be allowed to go outside unless compelled by extreme emergency situation.