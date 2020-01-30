What should you do protect yourself from Coronavirus?

Coronavirus virus has claimed more than 170 human lives as of now

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has rattled the health infrastructure and scared the people about their safety from this deadly violence. The virus has already claimed over 170 deaths and cases of people infected with the virus have been reported from 15 countries. Over 4500 cases have been reported including one confirmed in Kerala, India. So what exactly is a coronavirus, what are its symptoms and what precautions should you take to save yourself from this virus

What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV is part of a virus family named for the effect created by spike proteins on their shells. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a total of seven types of Coronaviruses that can infect humans. Coronavirus initially spread to humans from animals but now, reportedly the virus 2019-nCoV can be transmitted between people. Coronavirus was thought to have first originated at a wholesale seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It was first reported in late December. Coronavirus spreads like most of the cold-causing viruses. The virus can spread through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected area. While everyone is prone to get infected by this virus, young children are at the maximum danger of this virus.

Where did the coronavirus come from?

The city of Wuhan, China, has been quarantined as officials believe it is the origin city for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Common Symptoms of Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms are almost similar to any other upper respiratory infections that include runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever so it becomes a bit difficult to identify the virus. You should immediately get a lab test done to identify if its a regular case of cough and cold or you are infected by a coronavirus.

Preventions from Coronavirus

There is no vaccination for coronavirus as yet, so, prevention is the only way that can save you from the virus. The World Health Organisation has issued an advisory, informing people about the ways they could save themselves from getting infected by a coronavirus. Since the virus has originated from animals, WHO has asked people to avoid contact with unprotected animals. Meat consumers have been advised to only consume thoroughly cooked meats items to save themselves from Coronavirus. While traveling people should be more careful about the precautions and avoid going to places inflicted by the virus.