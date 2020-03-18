Coronavirus Live Updates: 40 European students quarantined in Himachal; death toll in India at 3

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has crossed 140 in India, while the death toll stands at 3. In a first, an Indian Army jawan has also tested positive for novel coronavirus in Ladakh. As panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continued, states and Union Territories like West Bengal, Puducherry and Haryana all reported their first positive cases. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has praised India's commitment to combat the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 168,000 people and killed over 6,600 across the world.

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates:

08:20 am: Coronavirus death toll crosses 100 in USA as outbreak spreads to all 50 states​

07:47 am: Health advisory issued in Goa; over 1000 spurious masks seized

07:22 am: The Indian Embassy is in touch with the Indian crew members on board the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship and is extending all necessary assistance. The Grand Princess, which circled at sea off the coast of California for days before docking at the Port of Oakland, finally began setting sail Monday morning - to a spot in San Francisco Bay.​

07:19 am: We are doing all that is possible within our limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited: Embassy of India in Italy​

07:21 am: External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S Jaishankar met immigration, health, security, and airport officials of Delhi Airport tonight​

06:54 am: Air Asia flights to evacuate Indians from Kuala Lumpur​

