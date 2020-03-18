Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus Fraud: Beware! Hackers can steal your personal data by posing as WHO officials (Representative image)

Coronavirus outbreak has become a serious matter globally as well as India. People are taking precautions to shield themselves from the deadly virus. However, the general panic has also created space for hackers and fraudster to trick millions of people into disclosing their personal data. These hackers are after your Aadhaar number, bank details, home address, full name other than sensitive information. Just like we take precautions against novel coronavirus infection, it is absolutely necessary to safeguard our personal data as a leak may have serious consequences.

Recorded Future, a cybersecurity firm has released a report and has warned people to stay away from fraudsters who pose as World Health Organisation (WHO) officials and try to steal personal data.

The firm has said that many domain names are being registered with an aim to misguide users on Coronavirus. Such phishing websites are rapidly growing in number.

Recorded Future has said that makers of these websites are posing as WHO officials and tricking visitor into disclosing their personal information.

Stay away from websites mentioned below:

Coronavirus-realtime[dot]com

Coronavirusstatus[dot]space

Blogcoronacl.canalcero[dot]digital

Coronavirus-map[dot]com

Coronavirus[dot]zone