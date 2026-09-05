Rajat Sharma graces Shri Ram College of Commerce centenary celebrations in Delhi, addresses students

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday. Addressing the students, Rajat Sharma, pointing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "What greater privilege could there be than having the world's best teacher among us to guide us on Teachers' Day?" He said that the SRCC students have excelled in every field. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, film actor Gulshan Grover, and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are alumni of this college. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop the country by 2047, he said, "May PM Modi live long and fulfill the dream of a developed India."

He said there is no field in the world where SRCC students have not excelled. He also highlighted that the college has produced several judges who have served on the Supreme Court of India.

PM Modi's dream to develop India by 2047 should be fulfilled: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is to develop the country by 2047. If the new and old stalwarts of this college come together, the country can be developed before 2047, he said, adding that Prime Minister Modi may live long and fulfill the dream of a developed India. "When Shri Ram College of Commerce celebrates its 125th anniversary, the Prime Minister should come and guide us," he said.

'Many famous people have graduated from this college'

Rajat Sharma said that it is generally believed that the best Chartered Accountants (CAs) and anchors in the world have graduated from this college, and the college has produced film actor Gulshan Grover and film director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Along with this, the college has also produced two Delhi Police Commissioners.

SRCC was established in 1926

It should be noted that Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi was established in 1926. The founder of SRCC was Sir Shri Ram. The study of commerce in India started in 1886 with the opening of a commercial school in Chennai. This college was established in 1920, and on the day of Basant Panchami, seven prominent businessmen, led by Sir Shri Ram, formed the Commercial Education Trust in Delhi. The Trust opened its first school that same year, called "The Commercial School," in Charkhe Walan, in the walled city of pre-independence Delhi.

The school started a post-matriculation diploma program in commerce under the supervision of RK Kumar, who later became the first principal of the Commercial College. The opening of the Commercial College marked the beginning of the study of commerce in the Delhi university system. The first batch of Commercial College students was admitted on the first floor of a hall opposite St. James' Church at Kashmiri Gate. Classes began with just 12 students and four faculty members in a rented bungalow at number 8, Daryaganj, New Delhi.

In 1926, the Commercial College was affiliated with the University of Delhi. Six years later, it was granted degree college status and began awarding its graduates the university's BA Commerce group degree. The college launched its annual magazine, "Yamuna," in January 1928. The BA Honours degree was introduced in 1943. The MA Economics course was also introduced that year, followed by the Master's degree in Commerce in 1948. In 1949, when the B.Com. Honours program was introduced at the University of Delhi, the college also began offering it.

Also Read:

PM Modi travels by Delhi Metro to attend SRCC event; interacts with students