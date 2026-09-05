PM Modi travels by Delhi Metro to attend SRCC event; interacts with students

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a Delhi Metro ride on Saturday to attend the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. During the metro ride, the prime minister was seen interacting with students. Addressing the centenary celebrations, PM Modi said, "...Today’s occasion is very historic for Shri Ram College of Commerce. It is equally significant for the education sector of the country. Several generations that have been part of SRCC have come together here. I congratulate all of you on the centenary celebrations of SRCC."

Those spreading terrorism are on the back foot: PM Modi at SRCC

PM Modi said those spreading terrorism are on the back foot and if Pakistan indulges in any misadventure, India's armed forces will enter their territory and strike. “Peace has increased from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast. The back of Maoist terrorism and Naxalism has been broken. The world that was once concerned about India's policy paralysis is today talking about India's policy dynamism," he said.

PM Modi further said, "When a person lives for 100 years, they are considered an ocean of experience. And when an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements and inspiration. In its 100-year journey, SRCC has shaped generations and connected them with a brighter future. Those who came here studied, and those who left emerged as well-shaped individuals."

"Dhurandhar na ho, lekin dhoom toh machayi hai," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), as he spoke about SRCC alumni and said they have made their mark in every sphere.

Alumni of SRCC are the OGs: PM Modi

PM Modi said the alumni of SRCC have also been very special. “In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields. Our Arun Jaitley ji studied here. And I can say that perhaps there was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again. Even today, Sanjeev Sanyal, who is part of my team, is an alumnus of SRCC. We have many other colleagues who studied here as well. And it is not that SRCC has produced people only from the world of economics. From artists to politicians, lawyers and judges, people from every field have emerged from here."

Also Read:

'India-Italy ties stronger than ever': Meloni thanks PM Modi for congratulating her on milestone