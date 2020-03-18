Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Indian Army jawan in Ladakh tests positive for COVID-19

A first positive case of novel coronavirus has surfaced from the Indian Army as a jawan from Ladakh has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the infected Army jawan's father had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage and returned to India on February 27. Senior Army sources confirmed that the Indian Army Lance Naik from Ladakh Scouts tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

"His father was quarantined from February 29 at Ladakh Heart Foundation and reported positive for COVID-19 on March 6 and was isolated at the local SNM Hospital," the sources said.

The jawan was on casual leave from February 25 to March 1 and rejoined on March 2.

Sources said that even though the soldier had rejoined from his leave but was helping his family during the quarantine period and was staying at his Chuchot village for some time as well.

After his father tested positive, the soldier was also quarantined on March 7 and detected to be positive on March 16 and was isolated at SNM Hospital.

The jawan's sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Army has postponed all training courses for its personnel which were scheduled to begin from March 23 onwards, officials said on Tuesday.

The Army has also cancelled non-essential training, conferences and movement of personnel, they said. Courses that are in progress will continue with necessary precautions, they added.

Army officer, woman under self-quarantine in Pune

Meanwhile, an Army officer and one woman have been put under self-quarantine at a military institute in Pune after certain symptoms of coronavirus were observed, Army sources said.

"An Army officer and one woman have been put under self-quarantine at a military institute in Pune after certain symptoms were observed. If required, their tests for COVID-19 would be conducted," the sources said.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicenter of the disease.

