Coronavirus outbreak: India reports 3 deaths, 137 COVID-19 positive cases

Chennai: Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at the airport, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

With another death, coronavirus has claimed 3 lives in India. At least 137 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country as Maharashtra emerged as the new epicenter for the deadly coronavirus. On Tuesday, a 64-year-old man from Mumbai became the first victim of coronavirus in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is witnessing an exponential rise.

MAHARASHTRA

The western state has emerged as a hotspot of Coronavirus cases in the past some days. About one-third of COVID-19 positive cases in India were found in Maharashtra. Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday while reports of three others were awaited. 88 people were in quarantine in Yavatmal, comprising 67 with a history of foreign travel and 21 who had come in close contact with them. The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra as on Tuesday is 41 including one death. Amid reports that government was considering the closure of government offices, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said they will remain open, adding that train and bus services in the state will also run as normal. However, Thackeray warned that public transport may be halted if people don't avoid unnecessary travel. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has been asked to shut pubs, dance bars, discotheques and similar establishments in the city till March 31.

Chennai: A group of French nationals who have been touring various places across the country were unable to return back to their home country following the complete shutdown due to coronavirus outbreak, at Chennai International Airport, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

KARNATAKA

With a 67-year-old woman testing positive for Coronavirus, the toll of COVID-19 positive cases in the state went up to 11 on Tuesday including one death. A resident of Bengaluru, the woman had returned from Dubai via Goa last week. She is a known case of chronic kidney disease and has been in strict home quarantine since coming to Bengaluru. According to the bulletin, 21 human risk contacts including five members have been identified and they are under strict home quarantine. Earlier on Monday, three others, including a doctor who had treated the country's first coronavirus fatality, tested positive for the infection.

DELHI

Eight Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far, including one death. According to fresh reports on Tuesday, two people who returned from Italy this week and were staying at an ITBP quarantine facility tested positive for coronavirus. Both of them have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed protesters at Shaheen Bagh to end their demonstration and vacate the site. Police held a meeting with the protesters on Monday and Tuesday but nothing came out of it.

Guwahati: Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Guwahati Railway Station, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

UTTAR PRADESH

According to the latest update from the Health Ministry, 14 positive cases have been reported so far from Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh announced that all schools, colleges, cinema halls will remain closed in the state till April 2. All educational institutions and cinema halls have been ordered to remain shut till March 31. All tourist places too will not open till April 2. Competitive and other examinations also stand postponed until then.

