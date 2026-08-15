BCI chairman tenders apology after NALSAR row: ‘Students are always free to express their views'

New Delhi:

Days after received a rap from the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Bar Council Chief Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students. The CJI earlier expressed his displeasure over Bar Council of India (BCI) order that barred the enrolment of graduates from the NALSAR University of Hyderabad, calling the matter an issue between him and students.

The CJI underlined that the BCI shouldn't have interfered over the matter, as the Supreme Court said students have the right to protest lawfully. "BCI has nothing do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?" Kant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "When I was in college, I was actively involved in student activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed."

Following the CJI’s displeasure, the BCI has withdrawn its earlier restriction on the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, offering major relief to students caught up in a controversy surrounding an alleged campaign linked to the CJI’s proposed participation in the university's convocation. In a fresh communication issued on Thursday, the BCI said all NALSAR students graduating in 2026 would be free to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice. The decision followed deliberations by the BCI Council and consideration of a report indicating that the overwhelming majority of the graduating students were not involved in, or did not intend to participate in, any move aimed at showing disrespect.

The communication, signed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, said the Council had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on the earlier communication issued the same day regarding the factual inquiry and enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduates. Following the discussion, the Council decided to modify the earlier direction restricting the students' enrolment with State Bar Councils. "Accordingly, the Council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils. All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice," the communication states. The decision means that NALSAR's 2026 graduates will not have to wait for the completion of the ongoing inquiry before beginning the enrolment process required to enter the legal profession.

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'Dialogue between me and students': CJI Surya Kant slams BCI over order on NALSAR University graduates