Yash grilled on Toxic in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, says women have the right to air their fantasies

New Delhi:

Kannada actor and pan-India star Yash faced a series of pointed questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma about the sexual imagery, violence, language and themes in Toxic during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. The actor defended the portrayal of five top female actors, saying director Geetu Mohandas believes women have the right to their fantasies, while stressing that the A-rated film is not meant for children.

Yash, who is making a comeback after four years with Toxic, will see a worldwide release of his film in five languages on August 26, 2026.

Yash on Toxic's A-rated certification and women's desires

Replying to probing questions from Rajat Sharma, Yash replied, "We have put a tagline in our title, 'A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.'" Jo bhi bacchey hain, jo bhi dimaag se bacchey hain, woh thoda door rahen (All those who are kids or are mentally kids, please stay away from watching this movie).

On the Karnataka State Women's Commission's letter to CBFC complaining about obscene scenes, Yash replied: "Picture dekhenge, tab pata chalega. Aaj kal ki aurat jo chahti hai, unki desires bhi baat karne se taboo ho gaya hai is duniya mein, sirf mard ka ye sab. Is picture ki director bhi ek aurat hai aur unko is baat pe vishwas hai ki women ki unki fantasies par bhi unka adhikaar hai. Agar koi ladki uske man se woh kya chahti hai, woh bolne ko bhi darna padta hai society mein; woh bhi galat hai. Lekin intention clear hai. Not to make a gimmick, logon ko theatres mein laane ke liye nahin, questions uthane ke liye society mein. I think yahi fun hai cinema mein." (Once you watch the movie, you will know what today's women want; it is a taboo to even talk about their desires in our society; only men have the right. The director of this movie is a woman, and she believes that women have the right to their fantasies. If any girl has to fear speaking her desires in society, that is wrong. But our intention is clear. Not to make a gimmick to draw crowds to theaters. The intention is to raise questions for society. I think that is the fun in cinema.)

Yash responds to Ladies and Ladies dialogue

Rajat Sharma: Let me show you some 'fun' from the movie. In Ladies and Ladies, the dialogue is, 'Ek ek kar ke aaoge ya ek saath aaogey? What do you have to say about this?

Yash: Sir, attack karne aayi hain. Self-defence.

Rajat Sharma: You have 5 top heroines, all of them attacking you?

Yash: Kuch mujh par karti hain, main kuch par karta hoon.

Who wrote the abuses in Toxic?

Rajat Sharma: You are a writer in this movie; you used the choicest abuses. Did you write those abuses?

Yash: Dekhna padega, kuch sequence mein maine likha hai, kuch sequence mein Geetu (director Geetu Mohandas) ne likha hai.

Rajat Sharma: The film has been made in 6 languages. How did you translate those abuses?

Yash: Gaali toh gaali hoti hai, har bhasha mein (smiles).

Yash says children should not watch Toxic

Rajat Sharma: What will children learn from this?

Yash: Kya nahin karna hai, woh sikhengey.

Rajat Sharma: Accha, you mean they will learn what not to do?

Yash: Bachhon ko nahin dekhna hai, bachhon ke liye nahin banaya hai; jo bhi bachhe hain, ghar mein rehna hai, that is very clear. This film has not been made for kids; jo bade hain, unko sab pata hai. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from it, and what they don't want to do in life. Woh sab hai. It's a genuine, very deep story.

Yash says he has changed when it comes to romantic scenes

When Rajat Sharma reminded Yash that he had once said he always felt nervous while doing romantic scenes, Yash replied, "Hundred per cent badal gaya hoon. Aadmi badalta hai; agar koi bolta hai ki main nahin badla 20 saal se, woh jhooth kehta hai. Evolution is a part of human nature. Sab log evolve hote hain; jis cheez ko aap 10 saal pehle maante the, woh cheez alag hoti hai, aur jis cheez ko ek hafte pehle sochte the, woh alag hoti hai. That is life; it keeps changing."

Yash addresses Tabaahi song and Kiara Advani's scenes

When Rajat Sharma showed a clip from the Tabaahi song from the movie and said it appears Kiara Advani is shedding her clothes one by one, Yash replied: "Jo characters hai, ek Raya, ek Nadia, woh ek doosre ko pyaar is tarah karte hain ki duniya ko care nahin karte, usko dikhane ke liye humko woh scene karni padi and trust me, sir, hum bhi nervous rehte hain."

Asked why netizens criticised the allegedly vulgar scenes in the movie, Yash replied, "I see, there are many people who only watch one or two things out of a hundred good things and speak about it. Jinko takleef hai, woh nahin dekhen."

Rajat Sharma mentioned that a viewer commented, Is Tabaahi a song or a condom ad?, Yash replied, "Condom ad karni hai toh main paisa leke karoonga, agar karni hai toh. Muft mein nahin karoonga."

Yash explains graveyard scene in Toxic

In another scene where a person is shown digging a grave and snatching away a gold chain from a corpse, Yash said, "It is in the story. Once you watch the movie, you will know. There are people who do this. This is based on a real incident. It is based on something which happened in society."

Yash on Gen Z, violence and vulgarity in cinema

On why Gen Z is blamed when violence and vulgarity have become the formula, Yash replied, "I think the next generation will always be better. The generation that has become the past may feel the new generation has strayed. That's always a lifelong problem. But we have to understand one thing. The world belongs to the youngsters. When our time came, we did; when your time comes, you will do according to your inner voice and your freedom of speech. Vulgarity is wrong; maine kiss bhi nahin kiya hai. You all have seen it. There is, however, a line, and we know that. You have to shoot in an aesthetic way. Later, what you feel visually is the impact of cinema. That is the voice of the creator. This film has been done with an intent where emotions are very, very important. When you watch the film, you will understand. It is for Gen Z. It has conversations that you guys are having. The problems you have with the seniors, the questions that you ask from the senior generation - what's wrong with that? Why are there such fixed rules? Whatever your thoughts are, they are the primal aspects of this film."

Watch the interview here:

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Yash opens up about KGF, Toxic and his journey to becoming a pan-India star on Aap Ki Adalat