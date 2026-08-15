Aap Ki Adalat: Yash reacts to Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh's comments and release-date clashes

New Delhi:

Pan-India star Yash found himself answering questions about more than just Toxic during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma brought up comments previously made by Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, as well as the discussion around the release dates of Yash's films and their clashes with other major releases.

The conversation also touched upon the perception that Yash may have deliberately avoided or changed release dates because of competition. The actor rejected that idea, saying he does not look at release dates as a direct clash between actors. According to Yash, once a film's release date is announced, another film arriving around the same time does not necessarily mean the makers are deliberately competing with each other.

Yash on Aamir Khan's KGF 2 comment

When Rajat Sharma recalled that Aamir Khan had postponed the release of his film when KGF 2 hit theatres and had said that people would have to fear KGF, Yash disagreed with the idea that actors should be seen as a threat to one another.

"I never say so. Nobody fears the other. Cinema is not me or about another actor. It's about how much you work and whether your work is better. People make comments about the clash of dates. I think any two films can survive sometimes," Yash said.

Yash reacts to Ranveer Singh's comment

Rajat Sharma then brought up a comment attributed to Ranveer Singh, who had reportedly joked about not becoming friends with Yash because his film could end up clashing with another release. When Sharma asked Yash about it, the actor responded, "Did he say so? I never heard of it."

The conversation then turned to Toxic and its earlier release-date plans. Sharma pointed out that when Toxic was expected to clash with Dhurandhar 2, there was speculation about how the two films would perform against each other.

Yash maintained that Toxic's release date had been announced well in advance and that he does not deliberately clash his films with other releases. "My film's date was announced 8 months earlier. The clash of dates that you said - I never clash dates directly. My dates are announced. If somebody's movie came, then there would be a clash of dates. This time, there was confusion. My film Toxic was to release in March. People said, main dar gaya. Zindagi me mujhe kuch khone ka nahin, toh dar nahin (I have nothing to lose in life, so I have no fear)," he said.

Yash added that box-office losses do not frighten him because he considers his current position a result of the opportunities and success he has received over the years. "People may say, if my movie earns Rs 100 to 200 crore less, I will become afraid. There was a time when we had nothing in our pockets. Whatever we have now is God's blessing. I have so many pluses in life, in love and success, that I do not have fear," Yash said on Aap Ki Adalat.

Watch the full episode here:

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